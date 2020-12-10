Morgan Stanley Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.