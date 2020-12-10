Morgan Stanley Purchases 81,756 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 20.69% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $63,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

