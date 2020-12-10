Morgan Stanley Has $64.92 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $64,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

MNST stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

