Morgan Stanley Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $11.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.54.

NYCB stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after buying an additional 1,111,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

