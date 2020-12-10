Morgan Stanley Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $245.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Shares of DG stock opened at $208.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

