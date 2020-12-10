Morgan Stanley Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.96.

CFG stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

