Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Sells $2,914,527.78 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,426,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

