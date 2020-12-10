Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 199.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

MAA stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

