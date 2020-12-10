MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,057 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,877,000 after buying an additional 925,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.