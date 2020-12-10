Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

