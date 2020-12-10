Meme Hits Market Cap of $4.33 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Meme has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $1.38 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $154.81 or 0.00848752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00513864 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00014820 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002918 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

