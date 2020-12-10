MedicCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $21,735.50 and $66.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003749 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 128.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

