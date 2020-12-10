Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,618.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Mattel by 26.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mattel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

