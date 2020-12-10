Mastercard Incorporated (MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 9th

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE MA opened at $336.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.13. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

