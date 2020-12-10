Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 0.8% of Polar Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.80% of Markel worth $107,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel by 122.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,008.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $998.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $992.10.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

