Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Critical Analysis

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orient Overseas (International) and Mail.ru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orient Overseas (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Mail.ru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mail.ru Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Orient Overseas (International).

Profitability

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orient Overseas (International) N/A N/A N/A Mail.ru Group 0.43% 7.74% 5.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orient Overseas (International) and Mail.ru Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orient Overseas (International) $6.88 billion 0.68 $1.35 billion $1.24 30.11 Mail.ru Group $1.51 billion 4.56 $289.63 million $1.34 21.49

Orient Overseas (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group. Mail.ru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orient Overseas (International), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Orient Overseas (International) has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mail.ru Group beats Orient Overseas (International) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. The company is also involved in equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, terminal operating, ship owning, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; providing corporate and trucking services; and operating vessels. It operates Kaohsiung Container Terminal in Taiwan. The company is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers myWidget, a service for media, bloggers, and other content generators; Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; Tarantool DBMS; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; MAPS.ME, a service for providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data; and media services. Additionally, it is involved in the operation of online portals, online games, and Internet payment systems; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting services. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

