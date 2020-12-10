Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock Position Increased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.