Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $13,703.36 and $501.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00151718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00910582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00216204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00486525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00167824 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.