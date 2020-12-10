Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $362.55.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $363.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

