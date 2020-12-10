Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON LWI opened at GBX 1,161.45 ($15.17) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 973.44. Lowland Investment Company plc has a one year low of GBX 696 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £313.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04.
Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) Company Profile
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment Company plc (LWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.