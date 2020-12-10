Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

LTHM opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $17.53.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Livent by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,782,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

