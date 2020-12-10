Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.36.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $279.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.83. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,423 shares of company stock worth $5,857,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

