Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.87. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 6,608 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $537.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.09.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

