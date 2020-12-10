Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidity Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the business services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.