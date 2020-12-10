Linde (NYSE:LIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $251.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.47 and its 200-day moving average is $235.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $5,184,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,378,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,443,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

