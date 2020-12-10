Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells $668,743.20 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

