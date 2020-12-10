Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $88,800.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,963 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $358,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.