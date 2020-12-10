Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Lennar by 7,080.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.