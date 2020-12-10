LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0280 on Top Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $29,871.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00436953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00025465 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.