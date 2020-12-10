Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $77.40 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,905,000 after purchasing an additional 297,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

