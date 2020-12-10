Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,567 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.32. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

