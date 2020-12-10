Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

