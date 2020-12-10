Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Purchases $20,000,000.00 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

