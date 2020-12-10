KeyCorp Raises Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $25.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

