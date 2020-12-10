KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNP. Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.