Kcash (KCASH) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a market cap of $10.03 million and $2.70 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kcash has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

