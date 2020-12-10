KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.41.

KBH opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $208,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $519,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

