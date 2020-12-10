JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to “Overweight”

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

MNGPF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

