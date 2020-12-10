JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.09.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $368.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.