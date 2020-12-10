JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Underweight

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCTBF. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Securitas has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

