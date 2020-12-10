JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on January 31st

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

JPM opened at $121.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

