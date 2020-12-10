JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $258.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $258.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

Generac stock opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $234.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Generac by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

