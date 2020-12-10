JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.38 ($58.09).

EPA:ALO opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.88 and a 200 day moving average of €43.83. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

