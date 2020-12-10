Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.