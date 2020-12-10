Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

