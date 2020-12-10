Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $173.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.