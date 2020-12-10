Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after buying an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $385.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.95 and its 200-day moving average is $350.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total transaction of $3,666,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,225 shares of company stock worth $91,716,005. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

