Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $246.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $249.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

