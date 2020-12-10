Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

WOR opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $91,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,931.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Welch sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $93,080.25. Insiders sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,743 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.