Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $39,494,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.